A Second-Class Life in a Tier-One City

Many things in the city were normal last week. A new government had assumed power, and people were negotiating the pros and cons of the new government without having voted. A few sunny days were followed by rains, making people snap pictures and upload them. RCB continued their legacy of bottling their chances of winning the IPL. For most, it was just another week in the ‘ooru’.

But in other ways, the week was a disaster for the citizens. Two youngsters died in the flash-floods that were caused due to excessive rains. A man drowned in a drain that was overflooded due to the rains. And a 23-year-old IT employee drowned when her car was trapped in an underpass. Reports said that she had just gotten a job, and her family was visiting the city.

It is a fact that urban Indians have made peace with - that every city will have its problems. In the monsoons, memes and reels flood our phones about the rains in Mumbai. When discussing Kolkata, we speak of a city stagnant in its past. When someone returns from Delhi, we ask them how it feels to experience law-and-order, or to breathe clean air. And when discussing Bengaluru, we speak of the traffic, and the terrible state of the roads. The urban youth of India have turned to humour to mask our disappointments with the system.

And while humour has its own benefits, it also blinds us from seeking answers that we deserve. And herein lies the truth that we cloak under memes and gifs. That we are all second-class citizens in our own country. In our childhood, the word ‘politician’ was used as a slur. ‘Don’t play politics in class’, our teachers would say, if we tried to sit next to our best friend. In movies, politicians were always portrayed as crooked and evil, permanently in cahoots with the gangsters and drug-peddlers who were trying to ruin the country.

But today, if a kid told me that they wanted to become a politician, I would nod in appreciation. For there are no two ways about it - to be a politician in today’s times is a permanent upgrade. A premium subscription in life that ensures better amenities, and a system that works in clockwork precision. Do you remember the endings of movies by the director Shankar? Where the country is functioning

perfectly after the hero alters society? That is the everyday life of a politician in the country.

It’s funny how every app, every service we use comes with an option to seek help. We wait patiently and speak to strangers in customer care about our grievances with a food order. And yet, when it comes to our basic amenities - why do we settle for anything thrown our way? For years, Bengaluru’s traffic has been a hindrance to its people. Governments come and go, churning up our emotions to garner votes. But somewhere deep within, the people of the city have decided that it is useless to hope for change.

I have been writing this column for a few years. Even in the darkest of times, there was something to smile about. So pardon me, Dear Reader, if this week’s column does not bring a smile to your face. Consider it a silent prayer to the young lives that were lost, simply because the politicians of the city let them down. As a recognition to two families whose hearts will twist in pain every time ‘Bengaluru’ is mentioned. We will be back next week with minor grievances of life in a city. The inconvenience is sincerely regretted.

Urban Bourbon

(Writer, comedian)

(The writer’s views are his own)

