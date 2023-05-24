Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP wakes up after Sunday deaths

Set to expedite repair work of 195-km SWD network at Rs 1,900 cr 

Published: 24th May 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

A banner placed by the BBMP at Hosakerehalli Lake in RR Nagar.

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing brickbats over flooding and two rain-related deaths on Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is pulling up its socks and expediting repair works on its 195-km stormwater drain network as well as taking up new projects, worth Rs 1,900 crore in total.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the repair work was taken up under various government grants in 2022 and so far, 40 per cent has been completed.

According to SWD department officials, the civic body had identified 859.9 km of stormwater drain network in Bengaluru and has been taking up new and repair works from 2006 under various government grants.

BBMP workers cleaned the clogged underground drainage at Tagore Circle 
in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

The Palike first repaired 75 km of its SWD network through its fund. From 2006 to 2016, 102 km was developed with funds under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and its own funds. Between 2016 and 2018, 212 km of repair work was taken up under the CM’s Nagarothana grants. Similarly, between 2018 and 2021, 102 km of repair work was taken up under CM’s Nava Nagarothana funds.

Following the floods last year, the Bommai government decided to take up 195 km of SWD repair work and funds under various schemes as well as an emergency grant of an additional Rs 313 crore was released. 

“Last time, due to heavy rains in August, Sai Layout and Nagappa Layout in KR Puram as well as Manyata Tech Park in Hebbal among other areas were flooded.  After the SWD repair work is completed, flooding will be mitigated as drains will carry excess run-off to lakes and valleys,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Sunday deaths
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp