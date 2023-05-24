BBMP wakes up after Sunday deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing brickbats over flooding and two rain-related deaths on Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is pulling up its socks and expediting repair works on its 195-km stormwater drain network as well as taking up new projects, worth Rs 1,900 crore in total.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the repair work was taken up under various government grants in 2022 and so far, 40 per cent has been completed.

According to SWD department officials, the civic body had identified 859.9 km of stormwater drain network in Bengaluru and has been taking up new and repair works from 2006 under various government grants.

BBMP workers cleaned the clogged underground drainage at Tagore Circle

in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

The Palike first repaired 75 km of its SWD network through its fund. From 2006 to 2016, 102 km was developed with funds under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and its own funds. Between 2016 and 2018, 212 km of repair work was taken up under the CM’s Nagarothana grants. Similarly, between 2018 and 2021, 102 km of repair work was taken up under CM’s Nava Nagarothana funds.

Following the floods last year, the Bommai government decided to take up 195 km of SWD repair work and funds under various schemes as well as an emergency grant of an additional Rs 313 crore was released.

“Last time, due to heavy rains in August, Sai Layout and Nagappa Layout in KR Puram as well as Manyata Tech Park in Hebbal among other areas were flooded. After the SWD repair work is completed, flooding will be mitigated as drains will carry excess run-off to lakes and valleys,” said an official.

