BDA sees high demand for its Rs 1 crore flats   

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Authority’s first housing project in which a flat is priced slightly above Rs 1 crore is witnessing a good demand from the public. A total of 120 3BHK flats at Chandra Layout in Nagarbhavi are up for grabs, with a portion of them set aside for those who have expressed interest in booking it in bulk for employees.

A senior BDA official said the sale of flats commenced from April 1. “Each flat is priced at a base rate of Rs 1.04 crore, in addition to Rs 2.5 lakh for car parking and around Rs 1.5 lakh pro rata charges for water and sanitary connections.” All the flats are in a ten-storey tower with 12 flats on each floor.

“We have already sold 19 out of 84 flats planned for individual buyers. Apart from that, Canara Bank has booked 12 flats for its staffers, which we classify as bulk booking. Two other parties have expressed interest in similar bulk purchases,” he said. “Overall, 25 per cent of flats have been sold. Inquiries are pouring in daily and we expect to complete selling the whole lot shortly,” he added.

With the housing project located within 1 km of the Nayandahalli Metro station and adjacent to Outer Ring Road, connectivity is proving to be a big plus point, another official said. “The Durga Parameshwari temple is located opposite the apartment. Three parks are also at close quarters,” another official said.

A BDA engineer in-charge said, “Along with usual amenities, this project has an in-house gym and indoor recreation club. Electric Vehicle charging points are also provided in the parking space. A 30-feet space surrounding the apartment, built in line with fire safety norms, makes for excellent walking space.”

These flats cost double of the earlier housing projects.”Previously, the highest prices were around Rs 50 lakh at the Alur Housing Project for its 3 BHK duplex houses, while the 2BHK flats at Valegerahalli Phase-VI were priced at Rs 44 lakh, all of which were sold out,” he said.

The next set of houses to cost above Rs 1 crore will be at Hunnigere, which are individual houses and not flats.

