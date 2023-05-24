Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA sees high demand for its Rs 1 crore flats   

These flats cost double of the earlier housing projects.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 120 3BHK flats at Chandra Layout in Nagarbhavi are up for grabs, with a portion of them set aside for those who have expressed interest in booking it in bulk for employees. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Authority’s first housing project in which a flat is priced slightly above Rs 1 crore is witnessing a good demand from the public. A total of 120 3BHK flats at Chandra Layout in Nagarbhavi are up for grabs, with a portion of them set aside for those who have expressed interest in booking it in bulk for employees. 

A senior BDA official said the sale of flats commenced from April 1. “Each flat is priced at a base rate of Rs 1.04 crore, in addition to Rs 2.5 lakh for car parking and around Rs 1.5 lakh pro rata charges for water and sanitary connections.” All the flats are in a ten-storey tower with 12 flats on each floor. 

“We have already sold 19 out of 84 flats planned for individual buyers. Apart from that, Canara Bank has booked 12 flats for its staffers, which we classify as bulk booking. Two other parties have expressed interest in similar bulk purchases,” he said. “Overall, 25 per cent of flats have been sold. Inquiries are pouring in daily and we expect to complete selling the whole lot shortly,” he added. 

With the housing project located within 1 km of the Nayandahalli Metro station and adjacent to Outer Ring Road, connectivity is proving to be a big plus point, another official said. “The Durga Parameshwari temple is located opposite the apartment. Three parks are also at close quarters,” another official said. 

A BDA engineer in-charge said, “Along with usual amenities, this project has an in-house gym and indoor recreation club. Electric Vehicle charging points are also provided in the parking space. A 30-feet space surrounding the apartment, built in line with fire safety norms, makes for excellent walking space.”

These flats cost double of the earlier housing projects.”Previously, the highest prices were around Rs 50 lakh at the Alur Housing Project for its 3 BHK duplex houses, while the 2BHK flats at Valegerahalli Phase-VI were priced at Rs 44 lakh, all of which were sold out,” he said. 

The next set of houses to cost above Rs 1 crore will be at Hunnigere, which are individual houses and not flats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Development Authority 3BHK flats
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp