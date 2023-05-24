Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommanahalli police bust bike theft racket, recover 72 vehicles

Two of the members would break open the vehicle lock, while the rest would keep a watch, the police said. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bommanahalli police have busted an interstate gang who were stealing expensive bikes and scooters across the city and selling it in Tamil Nadu. The police have recovered 72 bikes and scooters worth over Rs 1.2 crore that were stolen over the past five months. 

The police had formed a special team to nab the accused. The four-member gang used to come to the city at night by bus from Tamil Nadu and get down at Garvebhavi Palya in Bengaluru to look for bikes 
to steal. 

They used to recce areas in Bommanahalli, Begur, Mico Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Hebbagodi, Attibele, and Chandapura to identify houses that had luxury bikes parked outside.

After stealing, they would ride them to Tiruppatur, Vaniyambadi, Vellore, Ambur, and other parts of Tamil Nadu and sell them to buyers without any documents. 

Police said that they had chased and nabbed the main accused in April during a night patrol. Based on his information, the special team busted the racket.

Among the bikes recovered by the police are 12 Royal Enfield, 22 Bajaj Pulsar, six Yamaha R15, and eight Pulsar NS200 bikes.

