Chai pe cha-cha-cha

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Longing to meet a friend, spend time, and share your feelings with them? Singer Michael Anthony Dias’ latest single Chai Song brings all these emotions in a musical format. Set in a waltz format, Dias calls it a ‘longing sad love song’. Having written it a couple of years ago, the song is a part of his upcoming album Show Me What’s Real. “I wrote it three years ago. It’s coming out as a single, but it is part of my first solo album that’s releasing soon. And this is the second single I chose to release,” says Dias. The first single was released two months ago and is called Time Machine, which is available on all music platforms.

In the Chai Song, a cup of tea is placed as the most important prop, and the singer playfully mentions that the song was ‘not written while sipping tea’. “The idea is about this longing to spend time with a person. It can just be as simple as that,” explains Dias.

Being a guitarist, he naturally starts by composing a tune on that instrument. “I was just playing around with a few chords, and then the melody just came about. This song was pretty much written overnight,” says the 36-year-old musician.

Trying to come up with a waltz-like feel, Dias says his personal inspiration was the English musician Sting. “A few songs by Sting have a very similar kind of sound. While I was working on this, I was listening to a lot of his music and that inspired me to take it in this direction,” he adds.

Most of the song was recorded in Chennai over the last year. “I’ve been spending time recording this album. Joseph, a sound engineer is helping me produce the album. A musician called Fernandez played bass, and David Joseph played drums. All these guys have actually added to the whole thing and made it how it sounds now,” he adds.

Dias is the lead singer of the city’s popular rock band Mad Orange Fireworks, which is currently on break.“I’m lucky to have discovered music at a very young age. I started guitar lessons at the age of nine and was hooked ever since then. I’ve played this instrument almost every day of my life ever since,” says Dias, who is currently living in a small village in Goa, where the video of the song was shot.

