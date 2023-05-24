Meet & move

Home Cities Bengaluru

Move aside coffee meets and brunch outings. B’lureans are now catching up over fitness sessions

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Varsha K (33) had to meet up with her two friends, she decided to do it either over a round of spinning on Infantry Road or a football practice session on Residency Road, activities she often takes part in. Varsha, an HR professional, says her friends and she didn’t want to catch up over an ‘unhealthy meal’. “So I thought why not go for a fitness session. It turned out to be more productive and fulfilling and if we wanted, we could always go for a healthy meal after that,” says Varsha, for whom catching up with friends in this manner twice a week has become a routine affair.

Just like Varsha, Raman Kapoor also decided to take the fit way of meeting his friends. And for him, it was going on a trek. “When I say trek, I don’t mean a high-octane trek, more like going to a hill on the outskirts of the city and walking up as much as you can. When we find a good spot, we just camp the whole night and return home the next morning. It’s a nice way of meeting up because when you and your friends are in the wilderness, you have a deep sense of connection as at that point of time, it is only us who have each other’s back. You won’t feel such a connection when meeting up for a biryani or a drink,” says Kapoor, who works in a fintech startup. Kapoor, along with three of his regular friends, plan these treks twice a month, depending on the weather. “We usually do like a Saturday night halt so that we can take a break from each other too. It is an economical way of meeting up too,” he adds.

Many are also booking a good session of yoga as well. Yogesh Vyas invited one of his friends to such a session. “I used to go to a fitness centre which has many options like swimming and yoga. The catch up turned out to be fun. With a bunch of other friends, we met at a jacuzzi. This way I released you have new conversations as well,” says Vyas, an operation manager in the city.

Photographer Rohith Sarcar picked a session of aerial yoga. “The first time I met my friend for a session of aerial yoga was for a photo session of her’s and it turned out to be fun. So the next time I also went for one,” says Sarcar. However, being a rugby player himself, his personal preference was meeting up for a run. “ It can sometimes get boring to go for run or a jog alone. It is nice to have company rather than to plug in music,” he adds.

