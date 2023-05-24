Mixing the Perfect Blend

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As soon as Drinks International released their 2023 Cocktail Report, Bengaluru, the pub capital of India, had its eyes on it discretely marking the differences. Classics like Negroni, Old Fashioned and Margarita topped the cocktail list while gin and tequila topped the spirits list. Incidentally, some of these toppers also happen to be among the city’s favourites.

Justin Dias, head mixologist at RCB Bar & Café, feels it is always exciting for him to observe the preferences of bar-goers worldwide. “While the landscape of cocktails is changing, classic cocktails hold a timeless appeal for a reason – their enduring recipes embody simplicity and elegance, often comprising just a few elements to produce a drink.

As cocktail culture gains momentum in India, consumers are becoming increasingly adventurous in their choice of drinks, with a willingness to try new flavours and textures. Take the Lucciano Old Fashioned, for instance, where we have substituted sugar with hazelnut syrup for an added dimension of flavour. Another drink is the Curry Leaf Negroni, which pays homage to the vibrant flavours of South India. By infusing sweet vermouth with curry leaves, we introduce a unique twist to the world’s most popular classic cocktail. Moreover, we have observed that infusing traditional cocktails with variations is a way to attract new drinkers,” shares Dias.

Jones Elish, beverage head south – SOCIAL, believes that Negroni lately has taken over the orders. “Just like Negroni, Old Fashioned is making a comeback. Whiskey Sour is also hopping back on the trend. In terms of liquor, there is no doubt that gin is the talk of the town. In fact, people have been switching their preferences to gin. Bars that used to have only three or four gins, now have over 40 different kinds. Tequila has always been there but Mezcal is adding to it right now. In the West, it is already trending and I see that slowly coming towards South India,” says Elish.

Daysie GM and mixologist Ravi Kumar believes tequila has taken a new form now. “Tequila was always famous as a shot but recently, it has become the go-to spirit for a cocktail or a long drink. The classics have remained famous. We have noticed anyone between the ages of 30 and 40 usually opt for Daiquiri, Margarita, Old Fashioned and Negroni,” he says.

Rajasekar S, assistant beverage manager at Aloft Bengaluru, adds to the conversation saying, “The classic cocktails are great friends to me, particularly when I’m behind the bar table and I have to connect with

the guests. Somehow you can never go wrong with those drinks, they make you comfortable and confident in front of the guests, and since the recipes are widely accepted, there are less chances of meeting someone who doesn’t like them. But I like to add a twist to the classic cocktails before giving to the guests. However, I keep the base unchanged. I also try and give unique ingredients to my cocktails. It’s not just a drink for me, it needs to tell a tale. A tale worth remembering.”

