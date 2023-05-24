Mysuru lad shines in UPSC at 260th rank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysurean K Sourabh is one of the 13,000 students from across the country who not only cleared the Union Public Service Commission examination (UPSC), but also made the top 300 by securing 260th rank. Son of Mysore Univeristy’s Biochemistry Department head Kemparaju and Prof Dr Janaki, Sourabh is an MTech graduate currently undergoing training for Indian Forest Services (IFS) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun.

More than 20 students from Karnataka have cleared the UPSC exam that was held in September 2022.

M Pooja, also from Mysuru, secured the All-India ranking of 390. She said, “I completed my engineering in 2019 and started preparations for the civil service exam from 2020. I did not join any coaching class, but only attended a programme at Insights in Bengaluru for a mock interview.”

She said, “My mother wanted me to join the civil services, as she couldn’t. My parents supported me and encouraged me to study for the exams. It is difficult to pass the exam without dedication and hardwork. Without my parents, I couldn’t have succeeded. I have fulfilled my mother’s dream.”

Pooja said that though she comes from an engineering background, she opted for sociology. “I had done the mains very well, but was not expecting such a good rank. I have opted for Karnataka as my first preference.”

In Meghana and Shruti Yaragatti from Shivamogga and Belagavi districts have secured 617 and 362 ranks, respectively. Meghana’s father said, “This was her second attempt and she was to write her mains on May 27. Before that she got her results and she has emerged successful.” She was to write the mains for the third time.

Shruti, daughter of a retired school teacher Shivanand and homemaker Mahananda, said, “I am thankful to my parents who stood in my support while I faced failure and success. My school teacher encouraged me in every step while attending the examination. I would love to serve my country as an IAS officer. But it is still not clear which cadre will be allocated to me.”

She attended coaching classes in Delhi for one year after her graduation and then in Bengaluru. She has been a meritorious student since her school days and bagged seven gold medals in BSc. Her siblings Arun and Veeresh too are preparing for the competitive exam.

BENGALURU: Mysurean K Sourabh is one of the 13,000 students from across the country who not only cleared the Union Public Service Commission examination (UPSC), but also made the top 300 by securing 260th rank. Son of Mysore Univeristy’s Biochemistry Department head Kemparaju and Prof Dr Janaki, Sourabh is an MTech graduate currently undergoing training for Indian Forest Services (IFS) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun. More than 20 students from Karnataka have cleared the UPSC exam that was held in September 2022. M Pooja, also from Mysuru, secured the All-India ranking of 390. She said, “I completed my engineering in 2019 and started preparations for the civil service exam from 2020. I did not join any coaching class, but only attended a programme at Insights in Bengaluru for a mock interview.” She said, “My mother wanted me to join the civil services, as she couldn’t. My parents supported me and encouraged me to study for the exams. It is difficult to pass the exam without dedication and hardwork. Without my parents, I couldn’t have succeeded. I have fulfilled my mother’s dream.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pooja said that though she comes from an engineering background, she opted for sociology. “I had done the mains very well, but was not expecting such a good rank. I have opted for Karnataka as my first preference.” In Meghana and Shruti Yaragatti from Shivamogga and Belagavi districts have secured 617 and 362 ranks, respectively. Meghana’s father said, “This was her second attempt and she was to write her mains on May 27. Before that she got her results and she has emerged successful.” She was to write the mains for the third time. Shruti, daughter of a retired school teacher Shivanand and homemaker Mahananda, said, “I am thankful to my parents who stood in my support while I faced failure and success. My school teacher encouraged me in every step while attending the examination. I would love to serve my country as an IAS officer. But it is still not clear which cadre will be allocated to me.” She attended coaching classes in Delhi for one year after her graduation and then in Bengaluru. She has been a meritorious student since her school days and bagged seven gold medals in BSc. Her siblings Arun and Veeresh too are preparing for the competitive exam.