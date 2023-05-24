Now, Hosakere Lake froths, BBMP points finger at BWSSB pipes  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After frothing at Varthur and Bellandur lakes grabbed headlines in the past, the issue has now been reported from Hosakere Lake in Kengeri.

BBMP chief engineer (lake division) Vijaykumar Haridas claimed that the frothing was a result of sewage from BWSSB pipes entering the lake from stormwater drains due to the heavy rainfall. Work on a 1.5 km sewage diversion channel is under way and it will be completed in the next three months, he said.

Satish TM, a resident of Kengeri, said the lake, located adjacent to Vishweshwaraiah Layout, always faced problems like illegal dumping of waste and odour.

“Garbage like plastic material and thermocols are dumped in it. On top of that, sewage is entering the lake, resulting in foul odour. This is for the first time that we are seeing frothing. This is a big lake and is rich in biodiversity with peacocks around the wetland area,” he said.

He further added that as the water body has no monitoring, garbage is being dumped illegally.

The lake is spread across 44 acres and was earlier under the Bengaluru Development Authority. It was handed over to the Palike in 2019, but the civic body is yet to develop it. “The problem of frothing started only now as sewage is entering the lake.

We are working on a 1.5-km diversion channel. There is a huge rock on the site and the contractor has said it will take two months to complete the work. Once the work is done, the issue of frothing will be over,” said Haridas. The BBMP lake department said it will deploy home guards for safety and security.

