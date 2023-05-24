Palike to resume SWD encroachment drive   

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following heavy rain and flooding in the city on Sunday and Monday, the BBMP will resume the stormwater drain encroachment removal drive, which was halted due to the Assembly elections. The revenue department has already passed 68 orders for the eviction of encroachers.

A senior BBMP official said a majority of the orders are for KR Puram and Mahadevapura constituencies.

“The encroachment removal drive was being carried on and off due to court cases. The district election officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had instructed stopping the drive in April as it would have resulted in voters moving from the address and causing confusion. Now that the elections are over, we are starting the drive,” said an officer.

“We have been instructed to be ready with men and machinery. On Wednesday morning, we will be given a list and the locations,” said Mahadevapura Zone chief engineer M Lokesh.

However, residents impacted by floods expressed doubt about BBMP’s commitment to the drive. “Last time, a person was washed away during the rain and hundreds of homes were flooded. On Sunday, two rain-related deaths were reported. The Palike action is only a knee-jerk reaction. They will evict small-time violators and spare the rich and influential. Neglect by both the BBMP and local MLA has ruined the infrastructure,” said Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP Mahadevapura president.

