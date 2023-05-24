Two engineers, lawyer held in Bengaluru for robbing PG accommodation owners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested a lawyer and two engineering graduates on the charges of robbery. The trio — Swaroop (27), Atmananda Jambagi (27) and Shalim Raj (21) — was residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation and would target PG accommodation owners and rob them.

The modus operandi is that the three would call PG accommodation owners in the area under the pretext that they would help them find a building to expand their business. They used to invite the owners to under-construction buildings and used to threaten them that they would inject chemicals into their bodies that will paralyse them. Out of fear, the owners used to surrender their mobile phones, the jewels and cash they had, the police said.

They also targeted houses of people whom they were familiar with. They added that these three used to know the day-to-day activities of the people in the house they are going to target.

Recently, they went to civil contractor Muralidhar’s house under the pretext of verifying visa documents. They confirmed that Muralidhar was alone at home before entering his house for the theft. Wearing face masks, they hid their identity, tied up the contractor and burgled cash, gold and ornaments worth over Rs 15 lakh, the police added. The police were able to nab the three based on the complaint filed by the contractor.

