BENGALURU: It’s often said that a baby is carried inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die. This journey of a child from the womb into the world has been captured in Dr Aruna Muralidhar’s recently-released book, titled Nine Months: The Journey Of A Lifetime.

With over 20 years of experience as an obstetrician and gynaecologist, practising in both the UK and India, Dr Muralidhar decided to put all her expertise into this literary marvel. Acclaimed women in the field of gynaecology and obstetrician such as Dr Kamini Rao, Dr Sunanda Kulkarni, Dr Indira Reddy, and popular director Spoorthi Vishwas, among others were present at the launch.

The book looks into a diverse range of subjects, with intricate coverage of the processes involved in pregnancy. Dr Muralidhar says, “I started the research around 20 months ago when I thought I should make a comprehensive book about all aspects of pregnancy, although it took all my 47 years of experience to write it.”

Through its nine chapters, the book covers topics of sensory development, shedding light on how an unborn child’s senses develop and unfold within the womb. Recognising that the childbirth process involves the synergy of both men and women as couples, Dr Muralidhar intends to resonate with readers from all walks of life in layman’s terms. One of the central ideas of the book was to bust myths and superstitious beliefs revolving around pregnancy. “In terms of pregnancy care, there are so many myths about the child being born as a girl or boy which I have tried to bust”.

She also adds, “There were several misconceptions around the world about pregnancy which I found fascinating while I was doing research”. The carefully-chosen title aptly captures the essence of the book. The author says, “I wanted the title to relate with every woman while encapsulating the journey from the womb to the world.” Drawing upon her extensive medical expertise and personal experiences as a mother of two, she imparts a comprehensive understanding of expectant parents, medical professionals, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the journey of pregnancy.

The book intertwines Ayurvedic wisdom and the transformative path of maternity. Ancient practices and insights reveal a harmonious blend of nourishment, balance, and spiritual connection. Dr Muralidhar says, “There are many elements of Ayurveda that are very logical and can be relevant to this day, even though it does not have as much scientific backing. Although it took me a lot more time to research about it.”

