BBMP to turn bulldozers on stormwater drain encroachments 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had put its stormwater drain encroachment drive on hold, resumed it on Wednesday, razing a furniture godown in Hoysala Nagar of KR Puram assembly in Mahadevapura zone. The drive will intensify from Thursday, and police protection will be sought for a smooth operation, said officials.

M Lokesh, chief engineer, Mahadevapura zone, said encroachments on the rajakaluve were noticed on survey number 91, 92, 93, 94, 104, 105 and 106 of Horamavu village in KR Puram. Notice was served on January 27 seeking clearance of the encroachments.

As some of the owners had gone to court seeking a stay, the matter came up before the tahsildar for resurvey, and orders were passed for clearing obstructions.

The Revenue department, under provisions of Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Disaster Management Act 2005, asked BBMP to take necessary steps in removing the encroachment of rajakaluves.

A BBMP excavator demolishes a building that was built on a stormwater drain

at Hoysala Nagar in KR Puram on Wednesday | Express

“The rajakaluve is 200 feet wide but was reduced to 10 feet. We are now in the process of restoring the canal as per original sketches mentioned in the revenue department maps. In all, 36 buildings have come up on the rajakaluve illegally. Court giving any stay now does not arise,” said Lokesh.

The officials said sufficient time was given to owners to vacate, and on Wednesday, the furniture godown was razed and encroachers were again reminded to vacate. While BBMP demolished the godown, some residents whose properties have been marked are anxious, and tried to convince BBMP to explore ‘other’ options.

“We are bound to do our duty and stick to rules. To prevent future flooding, illegal buildings need to be removed,” said Syed Rehman, executive engineer, KR Puram.

“I moved here 10 years ago and have no clue about the rajakaluve. All my earnings and savings have gone into building the house, and now BBMP is telling me to vacate. I have been paying taxes for the past 10 years. I will request BBMP to explore other options,” said Devaraj, a resident of Hoysala Nagar.

Rs 5 lakh for each ward

After a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah to review monsoon preparedness, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said Rs 5 lakh has been allocated to each ward to prevent rain damage. He said there is already a control room for rain emergency management. He also stressed that the remaining fallen trees and branches will be cleared. Due to the rain, 98 houses were inundated, however, no property was destroyed, and the situation is under control. “If a property is destroyed, we will give Rs 10,000, like last time,” said Girinath.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had put its stormwater drain encroachment drive on hold, resumed it on Wednesday, razing a furniture godown in Hoysala Nagar of KR Puram assembly in Mahadevapura zone. The drive will intensify from Thursday, and police protection will be sought for a smooth operation, said officials. M Lokesh, chief engineer, Mahadevapura zone, said encroachments on the rajakaluve were noticed on survey number 91, 92, 93, 94, 104, 105 and 106 of Horamavu village in KR Puram. Notice was served on January 27 seeking clearance of the encroachments. As some of the owners had gone to court seeking a stay, the matter came up before the tahsildar for resurvey, and orders were passed for clearing obstructions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Revenue department, under provisions of Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Disaster Management Act 2005, asked BBMP to take necessary steps in removing the encroachment of rajakaluves. A BBMP excavator demolishes a building that was built on a stormwater drain at Hoysala Nagar in KR Puram on Wednesday | Express “The rajakaluve is 200 feet wide but was reduced to 10 feet. We are now in the process of restoring the canal as per original sketches mentioned in the revenue department maps. In all, 36 buildings have come up on the rajakaluve illegally. Court giving any stay now does not arise,” said Lokesh. The officials said sufficient time was given to owners to vacate, and on Wednesday, the furniture godown was razed and encroachers were again reminded to vacate. While BBMP demolished the godown, some residents whose properties have been marked are anxious, and tried to convince BBMP to explore ‘other’ options. “We are bound to do our duty and stick to rules. To prevent future flooding, illegal buildings need to be removed,” said Syed Rehman, executive engineer, KR Puram. “I moved here 10 years ago and have no clue about the rajakaluve. All my earnings and savings have gone into building the house, and now BBMP is telling me to vacate. I have been paying taxes for the past 10 years. I will request BBMP to explore other options,” said Devaraj, a resident of Hoysala Nagar. Rs 5 lakh for each ward After a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah to review monsoon preparedness, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said Rs 5 lakh has been allocated to each ward to prevent rain damage. He said there is already a control room for rain emergency management. He also stressed that the remaining fallen trees and branches will be cleared. Due to the rain, 98 houses were inundated, however, no property was destroyed, and the situation is under control. “If a property is destroyed, we will give Rs 10,000, like last time,” said Girinath.