Bengaluru: Citizens also lack “civic sense”, say experts

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru seeing flooding year after year, civic activists and solid waste management experts, apart from blaming BBMP for poor design and unscientific projects, opine that citizens also lack “civic sense”. They say waste littered by citizens during heavy rains gets carried into nearby drains, chokes them and eventually floods the area and add that citizen fail to realise the magnitude of this and take this with a callous attitude.

“Blaming the government squarely for all the flooding in the city is not acceptable. Citizens should also have some responsibility. It is their duty not to litter and hand over waste only to pourakarmikas. Further, they should ensure that the drains next to their homes are cleaned regularly,” opined V Ram Prasad, a solid waste management expert. Citizens should pull up their socks and be responsible citizens first before blaming the government, he said.

When we travel on the road or head to a park or a tourist spot, we see many who throw away plastic bottles, tetra packs, chips wrappers, covers, papers etc. During the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new government, we found thousands of buttermilk covers littered all over. When it rains heavily, littered trash will find its way into the nearby shoulder drains, and stormwater drains reduce the carrying capacity and over a period of time will result in a flood in some areas, Ram Prasad elaborated. “Citizens fail to realise that their small act of littering can wreak havoc by flooding,” he said.

DS Rajashekar, president, Bengaluru Praja Vedike, said that the flooding in the city is primarily because of poor planning but added that citizens’ act of dumping wastes cannot be undermined. He demanded that citizens cultivate the habit of segregating the garbage and hand it over to the pourakarmikas.

