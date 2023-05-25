Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Citizens also lack “civic sense”, say experts

“Blaming the government squarely for all the flooding in the city is not acceptable. Citizens should also have some responsibility. It is their duty not to litter."

Published: 25th May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Empty buttermilk sachets discarded at Sree Kanteerava Stadium during the swearing-in of the chief minister.

Empty buttermilk sachets discarded at Sree Kanteerava Stadium during the swearing-in of the chief minister.

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru seeing flooding year after year, civic activists and solid waste management experts, apart from blaming  BBMP for poor design and unscientific projects, opine that citizens also lack “civic sense”. They say waste littered by citizens during heavy rains gets carried into nearby drains, chokes them and eventually floods the area and add that citizen fail to realise the magnitude of this and take this with a callous attitude.

“Blaming the government squarely for all the flooding in the city is not acceptable. Citizens should also have some responsibility. It is their duty not to litter and hand over waste only to pourakarmikas. Further, they should ensure that the drains next to their homes are cleaned regularly,” opined V Ram Prasad, a solid waste management expert. Citizens should pull up their socks and be responsible citizens first before blaming the government, he said. 

When we travel on the road or head to a park or a tourist spot, we see many who throw away plastic bottles, tetra packs, chips wrappers, covers, papers etc. During the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new government, we found thousands of buttermilk covers littered all over.  When it rains heavily, littered trash will find its way into the nearby shoulder drains, and stormwater drains reduce the carrying capacity and over a period of time will result in a flood in some areas, Ram Prasad elaborated. “Citizens fail to realise that their small act of littering can wreak havoc by flooding,” he said. 

DS Rajashekar, president, Bengaluru Praja Vedike, said that the flooding in the city is primarily because of poor planning but added that citizens’ act of dumping wastes cannot be undermined. He demanded that citizens cultivate the habit of segregating the garbage and hand it over to the pourakarmikas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru rains flooding pourakarmikas
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp