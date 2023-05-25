Bengaluru: Increase public transport share to 70 per cent, bus commuters’ forum to government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a bus commuters’ forum, has urged the Congress-led State Government to keep up its promise of increasing the share of public transport to 70% and that it keeps this goal in mind while coming up with mobility and infrastructure-related projects. They have also urged the government to extend free bus travel in government buses to transgenders, increase the fleet of BMTC and improve last-mile connectivity.

In their letter dated May 24, BBPV said, “One of the significant commitments in the Congress manifesto is that of increasing the share of public transport to 70%. We urge the government to keep this goal at the centre of all mobility and infrastructure plans for the city. This will also be an important milestone against which to measure the government’s performance on completion of its term.”

The forum also demanded that the cost of free travel is completely reimbursed to all 4 road transport corporations.

“While the city’s population has grown to 1.3 crore and the private vehicles over 1 crore, the bus fleet has hovered around 6,000 for over a decade. The hiring freeze has led to a situation where BMTC is unable to operate even this limited fleet fully. Congress’ manifesto promise of expanding the BMTC fleet to 10,000 in 5 years is too slow to accommodate the unmet demand and the required growth and we urge the government to lift the hiring freeze urgently and expand the fleet to 10,000 in a 2-3 years window” the letter read.

They also insisted that the government consider the introduction of mini-buses in areas with narrow roads to provide first and last-mile connectivity, and short-loop/feeder services in neighbourhoods further from main roads.

The vedike welcomed the government’s promise of proposing e-rickshaws for first-and last-mile connectivity and demanded that they must be planned with the consultation of auto drivers and the public.

Among the other demands, the vedike urged that the bus priority lanes be extended to all high-traffic corridors.

