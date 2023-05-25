Clear city roads of uprooted trees, branches, BBMP Chief Commissioner Girinath tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following rain and gusty winds in the past four days, 255 trees and over 1,050 branches have fallen. Officials briefed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath about steps taken during his inspection on Wednesday. He directed officials to clear the remaining branches as soon as possible.

Girinath inspected the clearing of trees and branches that had fallen in Rajajinagar assembly constituency of West Zone. “Till now, a total of 255 trees and about 1,050 branches that had fallen in the past five days, have already been cleared. The remaining branches will be cleared soon,” said Girinath.

Trees uprooted in JP Nagar following heavy rain on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Later, he visited Arekere and RBI Layout in Bommanahalli constituency and instructed private personnel to clear the branches lying on the road as soon as possible, so there is no obstruction to vehicular traffic, and no danger to life.

Girinath also inspected Anugrah Layout in Ward 188 of Bommanahalli constituency where a huge drain was overflowing due to rainwater flowing in from surrounding areas. He instructed debris lying in the area be cleared, and told developers to ensure that water does not flow in from the canal.

