Congenital hypothyroidism stalls baby’s growth

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-month-old baby girl from Tamil Nadu displayed no signs of growth and had the same height and weight since she was nine months old. Dr Rajath Athreya, HOD (Paediatrics and Neonatology), Sakra World Hospital, attended to the patient for the first time on March 18, and diagnosed it as congenital hypothyroidism, a rare condition seen once in 800 cases, caused due to inactive thyroid gland.

Thyroid hormone is essential for the proper functioning and development of the body. The first three years of a child are crucial in terms of physical and mental growth, which may be inhibited if the baby suffers from slow metabolism, insufficient growth, malnutrition, cognitive difficulty, and issues in learning ability, causing long-term impact.

Babies with this defect appear healthy at birth and show no difference in appearance, in contrast to others with a normally functioning thyroid gland. The mother was unaware of the condition until she visited the hospital after missing out on the initial screenings.

Dr Rajath said there needs to be more awareness among young parents to screen their newborns for thyroid. Early intervention ensures the baby’s growth is not severely affected in the most crucial initial three years.

The doctor said the treatment process for hypothyroidism is simple if intervened early. Parents must ensure their newborns undergo a thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test within three weeks of birth. Affordable basic medicines for thyroid are prescribed to the infant. If not intervened early on, it becomes difficult and expensive to treat.

The baby is under regular medication and has been responding well to treatment. Over the course of three months, the baby has shown positive physical growth as well, Dr Rajath added.

