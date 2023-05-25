Dance-drama to bring alive Mahabharata

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every art form has in some way or the other brought out a different perspective on the Mahabharata. On May 28, Bharatanatyam dancer Mithun Shyam is bringing in yet another point of view of this epic war. In the dance musical, Ramsaya Kurukshetra, Shyam explores various human emotions.

“Rasmaya Kurukshetra is about the emotions involved in the Kurukshetra War and the futility of it. It brings about a lot of human emotions and finally concludes that war is futile and peace is what is needed,” says Shyam.

In one of the segments of the production, a story related to Iravan, one of the sons of Arjuna, is shown. “He is ready to give his life in battle, but wants to get married even before he goes to war. Who would marry a person like that,” says Shyam. The show has 18 dancers portraying different characters from the Mahabharata.

Apart from Shyam, the rest of the performers are his students from his dance school Vaishnavi Natyashala, which completed 25 years. “When I came towards the Banaswadi area, there wasn’t a single dance school. And boys were not learning dance. Ramsaya Kurukshetra is special because a majority of them are male dancers. We need Duryodhana, Dushasana, and Arjuna. My greatest happiness is that I have added 10 male dancers to the dancing community,” he says.

