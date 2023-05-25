Shadows of a chequered past

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manish Sarkar (33) is a partner at Mitara Services LLP, alongside his friend Yamini Nagar. And together, they run a cloud kitchen for hostellers and working professionals. Sarkar looks forward to what the future holds despite his past heavily weighing him down.

A Bengalurean since 2014, after moving from Kolkata, he was part of humanitarian organisations like the Art of Living and Bongio Samaj Bengaluru. But on the fateful day of April 28, ’21, he was arrested on charges of extortion, and his life as a public servant became perennially marred.

“I remember realising that my world was shattering when I entered Central Jail. The reality of sharing space with individuals who had committed heinous crimes weighed heavily on my spirit,” recalls Sarkar. After a fortnight in prison, the court of the 37th Addl Chief Metropolitan Magistrate dropped all charges against him on May 11, ’21. Despite two years since his acquittal, Sarkar continues to battle suspicion in the public eye.

Rewinding and replaying

It is April ’21, and the second wave of the pandemic is peaking when a desperate Stephen Raj contacts Sarkar in search of a hospital bed for his Covid-ridden mother. At the time, Sarkar, who was working with NGOs to help with the same, receives a sum of Rs 27,000 from Raj on the understanding that if the bed wasn’t made available, the money would be returned. A couple of days later, policemen show up at Sarkar’s residence and take him to Jayanagar Police Station for an enquiry.

Meanwhile, both of Raj’s parents succumb to Covid. “The police confiscated my phone upon reaching at 2:30 pm. Around 9:45 pm, the inspector-in-charge interrogated me about others I have cheated. I was dumbfounded. I told him I had no idea what was being insinuated. He then scrolled through my WhatsApp chats and landed on my conversation with Stephen. It contained his name and a screenshot of him paying me the Rs 27,000,” says Sarkar, adding the chat also contained a conversation where Raj informs of his mother’s passing and Sarkar saying he wasn’t able to return the money immediately due to a UPI server issue.

The situation then worsened at a rapid pace. The very next day, April 29, he was taken under judicial custody, found guilty of his crimes, and incarcerated. While he awaited bail at Bangalore Central Jail, Nagar appointed her family lawyer Saraswati Akshama Nath, an advocate at the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. It took unusually long for the bail to come through, but by the time it did, Sarkar’s professional name was tarnished. Unfortunately, the news of his acquittal wasn’t as widely known as the one of his arrest.

“Upon my release, I stepped back into the world with trepidation and renewed strength. Little did I know that an emotional tornado was in store. Neighbours started talking ill of me, all my accounts were ceased, I was refused loans, and was in deep debt. Many organisations stopped connecting. To this day, I am refused entry to certain places,” says Sarkar.

Despite going through emotional turmoil for over two years, Sarkar is grateful for his well-wishers. “Their belief and support reminded me of the power of genuine friendship. I’ve discovered that love, loyalty, and trust are essential in overcoming the most challenging circumstances. They have stood by me through my toughest moments, reminding me of my worth,” concludes Sarkar, the founder of the charitable trust, Asangoham Foundation, which loosely translates to ‘I’m not the doer’ in Sanskrit.

