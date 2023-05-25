Shake it off: How to manage postpartum chills after childbirth

Dr Meena Muthiah By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Postpartum chills are intense shivering (shaking) reactions, which tend to happen to new mothers right after childbirth. It can happen in both vaginal delivery as well as a Caesarean section. In most instances, postpartum chills are a common and harmless occurrence phenomenon and hence, do not mean anything wrong.

Causes

The causes of postpartum chills are usually related to fluid loss, especially blood loss, that occurs during delivery. The human body does a great job by increasing almost more than 50 per cent blood volume to cope the blood loss during delivery. Even though the body is prepared to cope with it, the amount of blood loss is twice, and blood and fluid loss cause the warmth in the body temperature to be dropped, which leads to shivering sensations. It could be related to the hormonal changes in the body, which regulate after delivery, towards the end of labour, or after hard labour, the temperature changes in the body, and the mother may experience shivering.

Do all women experience postpartum chills?

Postpartum chills are more common in women who have thyroid imbalance or low iron (anemia). Not all women develop postpartum chills, only about 32 per cent of women experience this phenomenon which doesn’t longer last longer usually. It lasts only for about a couple of hours after delivery. It is a concern and requires immediate medical intervention if it lasts longer, if the shivering is more intense, if somebody’s having pain in the bones, or if the patient gets flu which is suggestive of a possible infection. In addition, when the temperature is more than a hundred degrees Fahrenheit, then we have to look for any underlying infection.

How can new mothers manage these chills?

Postpartum chills can be easily managed by keeping new mothers warm, meaning by providing extra blankets, layering her up, giving her hot fluids to drink, such as hot coffee or tea, and keeping the room temperature high. New mothers can also be provided with personal heaters to keep themselves warm. Sometimes, if it happens during a Caesarean section, it could be related to the medication used during anesthesia. In this case, the anesthetist will administer drugs accordingly to keep the mother warm and safe.

(This writer is a consultant - obstetrics & gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Sarjapur)

