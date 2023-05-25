Under-graduate classes to start from July 17 in Bengaluru
According to the calendar, first semester classes will begin from July 17 onwards. The last date for admissions in on July 15, and with a penal fee on July 31.
BENGALURU: Under-graduate classes are set to open from July 17, as per the 2023-24 calendar of events released on Wednesday.
The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) released the undergraduate calendar of events for the coming academic year 2023-24. The calendar applies to all universities, and aided and unaided colleges functioning under the Department of Higher Education. According to KSHEC, the calendar must be implemented by all the colleges and universities effective immediately, excluding technical education institutions.
“The National Education Policy mandates that classes and examinations be held on time and results declared for students. Apart from this, scholarship programmes are being implemented by various departments and the government should issue an educational schedule to suit the students as it has to be utilised by them,” the order stated.
SCHEDULE
July 15
Last date for admission July 31
Last date for admission (with penalty) July 17
1st Sem classes start Nov 18
Classes end Nov 20
Exams start
Nov 11, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024
Vacation, exams, valuation, results Jan 16
2nd Sem classes start May 11
Classes end May 13
Exams start
May 16 to June 26
Vacation, exams, evaluation, results