Alok Mohan talks tough, says will not tolerate rowdyism 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incharge DG&IGP Alok Mohan, during his maiden visit to the city police commissioner’s office on Thursday, said there would be zero-tolerance towards rowdyism and organised crime in Bengaluru.

“The main focus is to make the city free from drugs. All policemen will have to be physically and mentally fit. Police personnel will be trained to investigate technical crimes. Stringent action will be taken against policemen joining hands with criminals.”

The senior IPS officer addressed the media after a meeting with all officers. He also instructed officers to personally supervise important criminal cases.

Police have to be people-friendly and proper conduct with the public is a must. All complaints must be registered. DCPs must visit at least one police station in a day in their jurisdiction, and all ACPs must compulsorily visit all police stations in sub-divisions, which will be personally monitored, Mohan said.

Further, he said importance is to be given towards the safety of women and children, besides traffic management.

