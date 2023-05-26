ASHA workers across Karnataka not paid for four months

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across Karnataka are facing it hard to run their homes as they have not received their salaries for the past three-four months.

The issue was highlighted by the Karnataka State Asha Workers’ Association, affiliated with the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), here on Thursday. ASHAs were on the frontline of the battle against Covid, and they are now continuing to work even in adverse weather conditions despite not getting paid, the association said.

For an ASHA worker at Vibhutipura PHC, the non-payment of salary has crippled her life. “Since four months, my salary has not been credited. My daughter’s school is about to begin and I have not yet paid her school fees or bought books and other items. We barely manage to pay the house rent and ration costs only with my husband’s income,” she said.

K Somasekhar Yadagiri, state president of the association, appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to immediately look into the matter and release the salaries. “For the past 45 days, I have been requesting officials to release the salary of ASHA workers. But every time they give false promises of releasing it within a week.”

ASHA workers get a fixed salary of Rs 5,000, which was increased by Rs 1,000 in the 2023 state budget of the previous Bommai government.

However, Prabhu Gowda, deputy director, ASHA Programme, disagreed with the association, claiming that the salary was not credited only for March and April. “With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force on March 29, the Election Commission (EC) directed withholding the salary. According to procedure, a new government order should be issued mentioning the revised Rs 6,000 salary,” he said adding that hence, the salary was not given for two months. Since the elections are over, the department has issued the new order and the salary will be released soon, he added.



