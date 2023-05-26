BBMP finalises Indira Canteen breakfast menu   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the new government decided to inject fresh life into Indira Canteens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rustled up a breakfast menu, focusing on health and quantity. According to Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, the menu will be changed daily and delicacies like Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal and Idlis among other items will be served for breakfast. The quantity of food, details of cost and tender approval from the BBMP among other details will be sent to the government. The programme will be launched at the earliest, Thrilok Chandra said. The commissioner also held a virtual meeting with officials on Wednesday night and stated that out of 175 Indira Canteens, 163 were operational. He confirmed that six public canteens at RR Nagar zone and three in South zone were not operational and directed officials, including Zonal Commissioners and health officials, to give a report on the existing conditions of Indira Canteens.