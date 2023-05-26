Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP finalises Indira Canteen breakfast menu   

According to Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, the menu will be changed daily & delicacies like Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal and Idlis among other items will be served.

Published: 26th May 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Canteen

Indira Canteen (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the new government decided to inject fresh life into Indira Canteens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rustled up a breakfast menu, focusing on health and quantity. 

According to Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, the menu will be changed daily and delicacies like Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal and Idlis among other items will be served for breakfast.

The quantity of food, details of cost and tender approval from the BBMP among other details will be sent to the government. The programme will be launched at the earliest, Thrilok Chandra said.  

The commissioner also held a virtual meeting with officials on Wednesday night and stated that out of 175 Indira Canteens, 163 were operational. He confirmed that six public canteens at RR Nagar zone and three in South zone were not operational and directed officials, including Zonal Commissioners and health officials, to give a report on the existing conditions of Indira Canteens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Indira Canteens
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp