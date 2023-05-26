Bengaluru: RTI activist alleges irregularities in civic body’s skywalk project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An RTI activist filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, alleging that Rs 15.59 crore was released by officials of the BBMP Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC), even before the completion of 14 skywalks.

RTI activist Sudarshan, in his complaint, stated that BBMP had approved the construction of 14 skywalks across the city, at an estimated cost of Rs 53.52 crore. “Work on seven skywalks under Job code 304-22-000001 was approved on June 22, 2020, while seven more skywalks were approved under Job code 304-22-000002 on June 5, 2021. The estimated cost of both job codes is worth Rs 53.52 crore, and a contractor bagged both tenders to complete the works for Rs 41.84 crore,” he said.

The activist alleged that the contractor violated tender conditions by not completing works within the stipulated time. “The contractor has also not provided facilities that help the aged and persons with physical disabilities, in using the skywalks. Also, the BMMP TEC released Rs 15.59 crore even before the works are completed,” Sudarshan alleged, adding that officials are about to release another Rs 5 crore.

BBMP officials refuted the allegations, stating that out of 14 skywalks, 12 are in progress, and of those, three skywalks at Pantharapalya, NR Colony and Govindaraja Nagar are completed.

“The RTI activist is not a technical expert and he may be doing this for publicity. The Palike is transparent and has released only part payment for 12 skywalks, and is ready to face any probe,” an official from the TEC said.

