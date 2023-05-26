Bengaluru's Challaghatta Metro work now on track

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Challaghatta depot, coming up beyond Kengeri, is set to play a crucial role in the operations of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) when completed. For, a considerable chunk of the trains on the Purple Line is presently stabled at Baiyappanahalli Metro depot, and will be shifted here when it is completed. Baiyappanahalli depot will then focus on stabling trains catering to Outer Ring Road and Airport Lines.

With two contentious land issues sorted out, one recently, work is now chugging along steadily on the Rs 499.41-crore depot cum workshop, which forms part of Metro’s Reach-2 Phase-II extension. On Tuesday, land surveyors from the Railways visited the depot to take stock of the land position there.

General Manager, land acquisition, BMRCL, M S Channappagoudar told TNIE that a total of 45 acres had been acquired for building Challaghatta depot as well as the Metro station. “There was an issue with 1,612 square metres of land belonging to the Railways. BMRCL wanted only this portion of land along the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway line to construct a test track for the depot. Railways was willing to give us the land but they wanted us to also acquire 960 sqm of land attached to it. They felt that access to this portion would be lost once we acquire 1,612 sqm. A fortnight ago, we agreed to acquire the extra space too,” he said.

Work going on at Namma Metro’s Challaghatta depot near Kengeri | Express

The other land issue pertained to five acres belonging to a farmer, located in the middle of the depot. “BDA had acquired his land but he filed a writ petition as he was not satisfied with the compensation offered, which is 40% of developed land. The court dismissed it and he filed a writ appeal in the High Court. There has been no stay given by the court on acquiring the land. We have discussed with him and regardless of the verdict, he has agreed to hand over his property to BMRCL and settle for the cash compensation, which is double the land value,” Channappagoudar said.

TNIE visited the depot, located adjacent to Challaghatta Metro Station, which will soon become the terminus of the Purple Line. The contract for constructing the depot has been awarded to a joint venture between Rail Infrastructure Technical and Engineering Services (RITES) and Power Mech Projects Limited on November 22, 2022, with a two-year completion deadline.

A source said, “The earthwork and stormwater drain work have commenced. Work on the road for the underpass too has begun.”As part of the project, an underpass will be constructed to connect with BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. “From the depot, it is a walkable distance to Challagahatta Metro Station for the future residents of the layout,” he explained.

BENGALURU: Challaghatta depot, coming up beyond Kengeri, is set to play a crucial role in the operations of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) when completed. For, a considerable chunk of the trains on the Purple Line is presently stabled at Baiyappanahalli Metro depot, and will be shifted here when it is completed. Baiyappanahalli depot will then focus on stabling trains catering to Outer Ring Road and Airport Lines. With two contentious land issues sorted out, one recently, work is now chugging along steadily on the Rs 499.41-crore depot cum workshop, which forms part of Metro’s Reach-2 Phase-II extension. On Tuesday, land surveyors from the Railways visited the depot to take stock of the land position there. General Manager, land acquisition, BMRCL, M S Channappagoudar told TNIE that a total of 45 acres had been acquired for building Challaghatta depot as well as the Metro station. “There was an issue with 1,612 square metres of land belonging to the Railways. BMRCL wanted only this portion of land along the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway line to construct a test track for the depot. Railways was willing to give us the land but they wanted us to also acquire 960 sqm of land attached to it. They felt that access to this portion would be lost once we acquire 1,612 sqm. A fortnight ago, we agreed to acquire the extra space too,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Work going on at Namma Metro’s Challaghatta depot near Kengeri | Express The other land issue pertained to five acres belonging to a farmer, located in the middle of the depot. “BDA had acquired his land but he filed a writ petition as he was not satisfied with the compensation offered, which is 40% of developed land. The court dismissed it and he filed a writ appeal in the High Court. There has been no stay given by the court on acquiring the land. We have discussed with him and regardless of the verdict, he has agreed to hand over his property to BMRCL and settle for the cash compensation, which is double the land value,” Channappagoudar said. TNIE visited the depot, located adjacent to Challaghatta Metro Station, which will soon become the terminus of the Purple Line. The contract for constructing the depot has been awarded to a joint venture between Rail Infrastructure Technical and Engineering Services (RITES) and Power Mech Projects Limited on November 22, 2022, with a two-year completion deadline. A source said, “The earthwork and stormwater drain work have commenced. Work on the road for the underpass too has begun.”As part of the project, an underpass will be constructed to connect with BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. “From the depot, it is a walkable distance to Challagahatta Metro Station for the future residents of the layout,” he explained.