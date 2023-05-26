Dead fish in scenic Madiwala Lake shock walkers in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The monsoon season has just started and already incidents of fish kills have been reported from at least seven lakes across the city. The latest is Madiwala Lake, which falls under the Karnataka Forest Department. On Thursday, morning walkers reported more than 200 dead fish floating in the 252-acre lake.

This has led to lake experts questioning the responsibility of various departments. “Early in the morning, I saw dead fish floating on the water. There is major negligence on the part of the BBMP in treating the sewage which is flowing into the lake,” Naveen, a lake activist, said.

It is also said that a portion of the wall of a stormwater drain broke leading to a large amount of sewage entering the lake and reducing the oxygen level for fish to survive.

A forest official said, “Last night (Wednesday), there was a heavy downpour in the area, which led to stormwater entering the lake.”

V Ram Prasad, co-founder of Friends of Lakes, asked why tenders for fish rearing were even approved when the water quality is so poor. He also pointed out that Madiwala Lake is an important water body that is home to migratory birds which are bound to get affected due to fish kills. “There can be many environmental reasons for fish dying, but government bodies, especially the Department of Fisheries, should be held accountable,” he added.

KSPCB REPORT

In its latest report, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) revealed that Madiwala Lake was categorized four times under the ‘E’ category and eight times under ‘D’ category between April 2022 and March 2023.

According to KSPCB rules, if a lake is classified as D category, then only the propagation of wildlife and fisheries can take place. If the lake is graded as E category, it is qualified for only industrial cooling, irrigation and controlled waste disposal. Yet Madiwala Lake was given the tender for fish rearing. The KSPCB report also mentioned that 68 lakes in the city were graded ‘D’ out of the 105 lakes and 28 in ‘E’ in March 2023.

