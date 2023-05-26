Introduce free bus ride for women soon: KSRTC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the new Congress government yet to implement its guarantee of free bus rides, many instances of women passengers arguing with conductors of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and KSRTC buses for the facility have been reported in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Videos of women passengers arguing with bus conductors for free rides have gone viral. Bus conductors are facing a tough time in convincing women passengers that the guarantee is yet to be implemented by the state government.

With this being the situation, the AITUC-affiliated Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Staff and Workers’ Federation has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement the scheme at the earliest.

“People impressed by the Congress party’s election manifesto have given it a clear mandate. While we know that it is difficult for any new government to implement all its promises immediately, it is imperative that some are implemented without any delay.

We have received complaints that many women passengers across the state are getting into arguments with conductors demanding that they be allowed to travel without bus fares,” stated Vijaya Bhaskar DA, general secretary, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on May 24.

Bhaskar said that the new government should take steps to avoid the inconvenience being faced by bus conductors and drivers.

