Karnataka sets aside funds to avoid medical shortage

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department has set aside Rs 321 crore to ensure that medical institutions do not face any shortage of medicines/equipment since the annual tender process for procuring stock has been delayed by 3-4 months.

The annual tender is one of the largest tenders announced by the health department every year. It includes the supply of medicines, medical devices, surgical, sutures, antidotes, blood products and contraceptives, among other items.

The order for initiating this process for 2023-24 was given in December 2022. Principal Secretary, health and family welfare, Anil Kumar TK said it was only in March the tender was presented to the pre-tender scrutiny committee for approval, by when Karnataka was in election mode as the Model Code of Conduct came into force, delaying the entire process which takes 45-60 days to complete, and another 60 dates to supply. It is expected to end by July-August.

All institutions are directed to procure required medicines locally, till the tender process is completed. Hence, funds amounting to Rs 321 crore have been pooled to ensure the state does not face a shortage like it did last year.

Several PHCs had complained of not having basic medicines, surgical gloves and sutures at the time.

So far, no medical institutions are facing any issues regarding medicine shortage. Dr Ramesh Krishna, director cum dean, of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said, “Currently, we have sufficient stock of medicines and necessary equipment. We plan to hold meetings with the health department to get approval regarding stock requirements and procure them later.”

