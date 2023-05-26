Odisha: Security supervisor arrested for outraging modesty of colleague

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old security supervisor of a reputed eye care device manufacturing firm is accused of outraging the modesty of a colleague with whom he was allegedly in a relationship briefly. The woman, who had separated from her husband over a domestic dispute had shared her plights with the accused, Manohar, a resident of 4th main road in Amruthanagar, who then assured to marry her.

The victim’s mother, on finding out about their relationship, convinced her to get back with her husband.

After the woman returned to her husband, the accused made desperate attempts to continue the relationship. When she refused, he threatened to upload her nude pictures on social media if she did not comply. On Sunday, the 27-year-old victim, a resident of Manjunathnagar in Rajajinagar, found that he uploaded her obscene picture as his profile picture on WhatsApp.

“The victim, along with her mother, went to the accused’s house on Monday to request him to remove the display picture, following which he allegedly abused the victim, attacked her with a key and even kicked her. The women then approached us and filed the complaint,” said an officer part of the investigations.

The police recorded the statements of the victim and her mother and sent his mobile phone to FSL for examination.

Amruthahalli police registered a case and arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

