Retaining wall to come up along SWDs in Bengaluru's KR Puram   

BENGALURU: To prevent future encroachments, a retaining wall will come up along the stormwater drain network at Horamavu village in KR Puram, as soon as the encroachment removal drive is completed. Once the encroachments are demolished, there will be no flooding in Hoysala Nagar and surrounding areas like last year, as the drain network will be connected to Horamavu Lake, BBMP officials claimed.

Syed Rehman, executive engineer (KR Puram), said, “The drive will be intensified and obstructions removed at the earliest, to ensure the area does not flood in case of heavy rain,” he added.

To end any confusion, re-marking was done by land surveyors at some places, as per the village map of the revenue department. Once the drive is over, a retaining wall will be built along the stormwater drain to prevent any future encroachments, the official confirmed.

Vinay Kumar, assistant executive engineer, KR Puram sub-division, said, “We have no role to play. The markings are done by land surveyors and it is the decision of the Storm Water Drain department.” — Mohammed Yacoob

