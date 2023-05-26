Special court rejects plea by Bank of Baroda manager in corruption case

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for CBI cases declined to discharge a branch manager of Bank of Baroda (BoB), who did record business of Rs 60 crore against a target of Rs 20 crore in 2017-18, by allegedly sanctioning Rs 12.15 crore to 57 borrowers who pledged 186 spurious gold ornaments, from the corruption case.

Special Judge for CBI cases HA Mohan rejected the petition filed by accused TL Praveen Kumar, manager of the BoB Hoskote branch.

Referring to the contention of the accused that he was forced to take a decision to sanction more than Rs 60 crore in favour of several borrowers, as there was pressure on him to do business for more than Rs 20 crore, the court observed that just because the higher authority has instructed him to do more business, it does not mean he is authorised to deviate from the procedure established by law.

From May 2015 to July 2017, he was posted to Vondaraguppe branch in Ramanagara district as branch head. During that period, the bank business almost doubled, and the branch made Vondaraguppe village the first ‘cashless village’.

The Kengeri branch was opened in July 2017 and the target for the financial year 2017-2018 was fixed at Rs 20 crore. But the business was very slow, touching just Rs 2 crore. To achieve the target, Kumar, the senior manager/branch head, was allegedly forced to work aggressively. He started a gold loan business and Rs 12 crore were given in loans, as a result of which the Kengeri branch was able to achieve a total business of Rs 60 crore, against the target of Rs 20 crore.

“...huge loans were sanctioned on the basis of spurious gold ornaments. Therefore, in the strict sense, it is not his official duty to lend so much money in favour of ineligible persons, that too by receiving spurious gold articles, by forging and fabricating documents,” the court said.

It was also alleged that the borrowers are the relatives, friends and employees of SK Subramanya Reddy, the second accused. Some of the borrowers did not go to the bank to sign the documents, but loans were sanctioned and diverted to Reddy’s account. It is also alleged that Kumar diverted a loan amount of Rs 4.49 crore which was utilised by other accused persons, including Reddy, to settle an existing overdraft account held with Syndicate Bank. The court also rejected the discharge application filed by seven accused, including Reddy.

