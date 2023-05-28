Bescom: Clear bills or face disconnection

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of Bescom are facing a tough time in convincing people to pay their electricity bills in view of the new Congress government’s promise to implement its guarantee of providing free power up to 200 units. Ever since the government’s announcement that it will implement its five guarantees, especially 200 units free power to all houses, consumers, who have received their electricity bills, have been questioning Bescom officials whether they should pay the bills or not.

Many are refusing to pay their bills stating that the state government has announced 200 units of free power. Some want the bill amount to be deducted for the first 200 units. With this being the scenario, Bescom officials have asked people to pay their bills within the stipulated time or else as per policy decision, they will be forced to disconnect power supply. “Consumers are questioning us.

We have no answer as there is no clarity from the government on providing 200 units of free power. In the absence of a government order, we will be forced to disconnect electricity connections of those who refuse to pay their bills,” a Bescom official told The New Sunday Express.

The official said Bescom hasn’t received any communication from the government on the matter so far. “We have been told that a decision will be taken soon. We can’t tell this to consumers. We are asking them to clear their bills. We understand the concern of citizens, but we are helpless,” the official said.

Mayank L, a consumer, said, “What is the hurry? Let the government and Bescom officials come clear on the guarantee. Then, people will pay their bills.” Pradeep K, another consumer, said that it is unfair on the part of the new government to delay a decision on its promise to provide 200 units of power.

