Low returns, hospitals avoid laser tech in angioplasty

The method has been adopted in other cities like Chennai, Nagpur and Delhi.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Among different kinds of angioplasty, the laser technology is not being used to treat heart blockages as cardiologists said it is capital intensive with low return on investment. Reputed hospitals including Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), Narayana Hrudayalaya and even Manipal Hospital and Fortis Hospital chains in the city do not have the laser technology.

While it was started in Bengaluru, it has now been discontinued. The method has been adopted in other cities like Chennai, Nagpur and Delhi. Dr CN Manjunath, director, SJICR, said, Jayadeva was India’s first hospital where 30 angioplasty surgeries were performed using laser technology in 2019-2020. The equipment is expensive, around Rs 1-1.5 crore, and so, hospitals are not keen on investing.

However, the percentage of patients who require laser angioplasty is low, resulting in meagre returns on investments. The laser technology was available 3-4 years ago in Jayadeva but not provided now.

At Jayadeva hospital, around 15,000 angioplasty and stenting procedures are performed annually, of which 15-20 per cent are complex, the highest in India, said Dr Manjunath. Dr Keshava R, senior director (interventional cardiology), Fortis Hospital, explained that laser technology helps in complex cases with high calcium deposits in the arteries, presence of both blockages and clots in arteries, or for patients who have undergone multiple angioplasties.

However, such cases can be handled using alternative methods, and so Fortis did not invest in laser technology. In a month, only 1-2 cases require lasers which is negligible compared to the investment in the technology, Dr Keshava added. Across Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru, 25 complex angioplasty procedures and 50 regular procedures are done monthly. Another doctor said the cost of treatment using laser technology is around Rs 4 lakh, same as other angioplasty cost. But many do not prefer it because of equipment charges.

