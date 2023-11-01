3 buried alive at construction site in Madikeri  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three construction workers were buried alive after a retaining wall at an under-construction site collapsed at Stewart Hill area near Red Cross Hall in Madikeri on Tuesday evening.

Two labourers were rescued and are being treated at a hospital. The retaining wall was being constructed to prevent soil erosion at the foundation when debris from nearly 15 feet height came crashing down suffocating the labourers to death.

The dead have been identified as Lingappa(45) and Basava (35) from Hubballi and Anand (35) from Haveri district. CM Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

