A Literary Canvas

BENGALURU: Since the dawn of the internet age, countless eulogies have been written prophesying the demise of charming paperbacks, rustic hardcovers, and quaint old bookstores. Yet, in 2023, a time of unprecedented access to the digital medium, the good old-fashioned paperbacks and hardcovers continue to thrive, as passionate bibliophiles continue to prefer the experience of a printed work of literature to its digital alternative.

Among them is writer and technologist VR Ferose. For him, reading isn’t merely a hobby, but rather a lifestyle, filled with adventures in bookstores dotted across the world, hunting for titles and stumbling upon rare and exciting manuscripts – both old and new. In his upcoming book, Shelf Aware, A Love Affair With Books (Hachette India; `899++), a part memoir and ‘part study of the fulfilling act of reading’, the techie, who moved from Bengaluru to California a couple of years ago, explores his enduring love for books through a collection of personal essays.

Comprising over 100 ‘upcycled’ essays written over several years, Shelf Aware is an anthology accompanied by stunning artworks by five different artists. “I see myself more as an essay writer. I take a relevant topic, and then put my thoughts around it, with the backdrop of books because of my love for books. There could be probably 200 essays that I’ve written so far. My publisher asked if we could put them all together, but initially, I wasn’t interested because I didn’t want to recycle my old material. But then we decided to ‘upcycle’ or breathe new life into them,” he says, adding, “So I decided to pick 100 essays that are still relevant and intersect them with art.”

The choice of artworks was unique – done in collaboration with Sense Kaleidoscopes, a Bengaluru-based non-profit teaching artwork to autistic adults – and personal. His 14-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum has been the inspiration behind the India Inclusion Foundation, a nonprofit he started 10 years ago. “We run one of the world’s largest platforms for people with disabilities. So I’ve been working, in the field of disability and a lot on autism for more than a decade now. They see the world very differently than many of us do. And it’s also reflected in the artwork, which is not so typical, with their fine eye for detail. I find the artworks beautiful. So I thought why not collaborate with them and also support these artists

who are on the spectrum,” he adds.

Ferose’s essays are curated to evoke curiosity, relate personal experiences, and introduce readers to various books, essentially creating a gentle nudge toward exploring more literature. He hopes that Shelf Aware will make people fall in love with books and reading again. “I really hope that the book is for everybody, and not just for bibliophiles; but for bibliophiles, there is the collector’s edition. But I really hope the book is for everyone,” he concludes.

