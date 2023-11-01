Case against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa after his dogs attack advocate 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and two others has been registered after a 48-year-old advocate was allegedly attacked and bitten by his dogs.

The incident happened on Saturday morning on a vacant plot near the actor’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.

In her police complaint, Amita Jindal, the advocate from BEML 5th Stage in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, stated that she went to participate in a function at a private hospital near the actor’s house and had parked her car on the vacant plot.

When she went near her car after the function, she saw three dogs there with their handler. “I asked the handler to take away the dogs so that I could take my car. But he started arguing with me, stating that I had parked the car on the plot owned by the actor. Meanwhile, another person who came there also started arguing with me. This continued for a while and one of the dogs, which was not leashed, attacked me. I fell down and another dog, which was leashed, started biting me,” the advocate alleged.

Amita said though she was attacked by the dogs, the two men did not take them away. The duo, before leaving the spot with the dogs, told her to take a tetanus shot at a local clinic and go home.

After reaching home and getting treatment, she filed the police complaint around 4 pm against the two unidentified men and the actor. Darshan is accused number 2 in the case. Further investigations are on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A case against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and two others has been registered after a 48-year-old advocate was allegedly attacked and bitten by his dogs. The incident happened on Saturday morning on a vacant plot near the actor’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city. In her police complaint, Amita Jindal, the advocate from BEML 5th Stage in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, stated that she went to participate in a function at a private hospital near the actor’s house and had parked her car on the vacant plot. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When she went near her car after the function, she saw three dogs there with their handler. “I asked the handler to take away the dogs so that I could take my car. But he started arguing with me, stating that I had parked the car on the plot owned by the actor. Meanwhile, another person who came there also started arguing with me. This continued for a while and one of the dogs, which was not leashed, attacked me. I fell down and another dog, which was leashed, started biting me,” the advocate alleged. Amita said though she was attacked by the dogs, the two men did not take them away. The duo, before leaving the spot with the dogs, told her to take a tetanus shot at a local clinic and go home. After reaching home and getting treatment, she filed the police complaint around 4 pm against the two unidentified men and the actor. Darshan is accused number 2 in the case. Further investigations are on. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp