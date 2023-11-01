Home Cities Bengaluru

Case against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa after his dogs attack advocate 

The incident happened on Saturday morning on a vacant plot near the actor’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dog bites, Rabies, Barking

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A case against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and two others has been registered after a 48-year-old advocate was allegedly attacked and bitten by his dogs.

The incident happened on Saturday morning on a vacant plot near the actor’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.

In her police complaint, Amita Jindal, the advocate from BEML 5th Stage in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, stated that she went to participate in a function at a private hospital near the actor’s house and had parked her car on the vacant plot. 

When she went near her car after the function, she saw three dogs there with their handler. “I asked the handler to take away the dogs so that I could take my car. But he started arguing with me, stating that I had parked the car on the plot owned by the actor. Meanwhile, another person who came there also started arguing with me. This continued for a while and one of the dogs, which was not leashed, attacked me. I fell down and another dog, which was leashed, started biting me,” the advocate alleged.

Amita said though she was attacked by the dogs, the two men did not take them away. The duo, before leaving the spot with the dogs, told her to take a tetanus shot at a local clinic and go home. 

After reaching home and getting treatment, she filed the police complaint around 4 pm against the two unidentified men and the actor. Darshan is accused number 2 in the case. Further investigations are on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp