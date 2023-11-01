Home Cities Bengaluru

India is best place to innovate, build technologies for world, says Infosys Cofounder 

He added that the world and India need to keep sustainability in mind and build models such as the new technology for mobility as it is the need of the hour.

Published: 01st November 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is the best place to innovate, be creative, build new business models and develop products and technologies for the world. The fastest adoption of digital technologies is happening in the country, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman - Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder, Infosys on Monday.

He added that the world and India need to keep sustainability in mind and build models such as the new technology for mobility as it is the need of the hour.

“India has the opportunity to scale up 10 times, given that we have a low-cost economy which doesn’t mean the talent here is getting paid less, in an absolute sense it is low but individuals getting paid for their work is still high in the country” said Gopalakrishnan while speaking at a conference organised by TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), in collaboration with Southampton Business School, UK which focused on the theme, ‘AI-Powered Leadership: Navigating the Future of Business and Society’.

Speaking on the country’s strength and Bengaluru, Gopalakrishnan said, “Bengaluru’s strength is in its talent pool. We have so many international R&D organisations based here. However one of the problems we face is space to build these new-age companies, for that land is needed, which satellite towns can provide.”

He added that in a 100 km radius of Bengaluru, companies can be established and that “India will provide 25 per cent of STEM talent to the world” soon.

Emphasising the power of India he encouraged students to come up with new-age solutions and said, “Inside every technology, there is India (contribution from talent and R&D) but we just don’t own the Intellectual Property” which should become our next aim. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp