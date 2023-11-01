India is best place to innovate, build technologies for world, says Infosys Cofounder 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is the best place to innovate, be creative, build new business models and develop products and technologies for the world. The fastest adoption of digital technologies is happening in the country, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman - Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder, Infosys on Monday.

He added that the world and India need to keep sustainability in mind and build models such as the new technology for mobility as it is the need of the hour.

“India has the opportunity to scale up 10 times, given that we have a low-cost economy which doesn’t mean the talent here is getting paid less, in an absolute sense it is low but individuals getting paid for their work is still high in the country” said Gopalakrishnan while speaking at a conference organised by TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), in collaboration with Southampton Business School, UK which focused on the theme, ‘AI-Powered Leadership: Navigating the Future of Business and Society’.

Speaking on the country’s strength and Bengaluru, Gopalakrishnan said, “Bengaluru’s strength is in its talent pool. We have so many international R&D organisations based here. However one of the problems we face is space to build these new-age companies, for that land is needed, which satellite towns can provide.”

He added that in a 100 km radius of Bengaluru, companies can be established and that “India will provide 25 per cent of STEM talent to the world” soon.

Emphasising the power of India he encouraged students to come up with new-age solutions and said, “Inside every technology, there is India (contribution from talent and R&D) but we just don’t own the Intellectual Property” which should become our next aim.

