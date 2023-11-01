Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka launches scheme to reduce heart attacks

The state has also considered integrating artificial intelligence to help detect a patient’s  condition within 4-5 minutes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce the incidence of heart attacks, especially among the youth, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday announced the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Yojane.

He said that since the burden of heart attacks is increasing, it is crucial to treat patients within the ‘golden hour’. The scheme, announced in the 2023 state budget, is expected to start functioning from November as a hub-and-spoke model. 

In total, 85 hospitals at district and taluk levels will act as spokes which will be connected with 10 hubs created in 16 super-speciality hospitals, including Jayadeva Hospital. Three hubs of Jayadeva in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi will be linked to 45 spoke centres.  

After treatment at taluk or district hospital spoke centres, patients will be transferred to hub centres, if needed, to avail further treatment. With a budget of Rs 6.5 crore, the government will also provide tenecteplase injections, costing Rs 35,000-45,000, free of cost. 

Under the scheme, 50 automated external defibrillators will also be installed at railway stations, Vidhana Soudha, courts and bus stands, to help revive patients suffering from heart attacks in public places.

