MBA grad held for cheating 18 medical aspirants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An MBA graduate has been arrested for conning 18 medical seat aspirants of Rs 62 lakh. The accused, Sharath Gowda from Hyderabad, used to operate from an office on New BEL Road. The Sanjaynagar police arrested Gowda from Hyderabad where he had fled after cheating the victims. He pursued his MBA from a private college in Yelahanka.

The incident came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint with the police stating that Gowda took Rs 12 lakh promising a seat at a medical college in Kerala. Later, he shut down the office and went absconding. The police have recovered Rs 47.8 lakh from the accused.

