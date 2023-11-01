Home Cities Bengaluru

MBA grad held for cheating 18 medical aspirants

The incident came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint with the police stating that Gowda took Rs 12 lakh promising a seat at a medical college in Kerala.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Around Rs 48 lakh recovered from the accused displayed at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An MBA graduate has been arrested for conning 18 medical seat aspirants of Rs 62 lakh. The accused, Sharath Gowda from Hyderabad, used to operate from an office on New BEL Road. The Sanjaynagar police arrested Gowda from Hyderabad where he had fled after cheating the victims. He pursued his MBA from a private college in Yelahanka.

The incident came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint with the police stating that Gowda took Rs 12 lakh promising a seat at a medical college in Kerala. Later, he shut down the office and went absconding.  The police have recovered Rs 47.8 lakh from the accused. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp