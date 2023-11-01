Home Cities Bengaluru

Private healthcare infra will boost medical tourism: Karnataka Health Minister

He was speaking at the launch of the 506-bed multi-speciality Aster Whitefield Hospital, launched by Aster DM Healthcare, on Tuesday

Published: 01st November 2023

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates Aster Whitefield Hospital in Whitefield on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Investments being made to expand private medical infrastructure in Bengaluru will help boost the state’s medical tourism, said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He was speaking at the launch of the 506-bed multi-speciality Aster Whitefield Hospital, launched by Aster DM Healthcare, on Tuesday. Despite being a privately- run healthcare institution, the health minister insisted it ensures that the ‘service’ motto remains intact, and continues to be a priority over solely making profits.

He extended opportunities to collaborate with private establishments and provide necessary support to people. State Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil and Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader were also present. They appreciated the state-ofthe- art facilities with latest technology which will attract medical tourism to the state.

Dr Patil said the government is also making efforts to establish facilities at par with private institutions. Though the private sector is progressing fast, he welcomed any institution, for education or otherwise, which can increase opportunities for citizens.

Khader envisioned that Whitefield, primarily known for the IT sector till now, will be known for healthcare too, with more institutions encouraged to set up facilities on the city’s outskirts.

