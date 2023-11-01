The ‘public’ nature of indian travel

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

I travelled to Varanasi recently, having had a fascination for the city for decades now. I have read about the city, dated people from there, and watched movies based out of Varanasi. Visiting the place for the first time can be overwhelming. But as a history nut, I had the time of my life. There is a voyeuristic joy in walking through lanes that are thousands of years old. Or eating food that has been handed down from dozens of generations. But if there was one thing that put me off, it was the filth that we have taken for granted as a nation.

For context, I was travelling with a foreigner friend of mine. But it was not just any foreigner – he had studied for 10 years in my ashram school, and (much to the amazement of Varanasi residents) he can chant the Gayatri mantra with more clarity than most Indians. But since I was ‘sunlighting’ as an amateur guide, I felt a deep sense of embarrassment at all the filth we have around us in tourist spots. As a country, we have learnt to turn a blind eye to all the public urinating and spitting in this country. Of course, there are laws in place.

Thankfully, the problem of open defecation has been tackled to some extent. But it took our Prime Minister Modiji to request people not to defecate in the open. At one point, the government had asked citizens to share information about public defecators – which makes you thankful that social media was not as popular at the time. Else, people would have clicked pictures of each other and tagged them on Instagram! Indian trains also had in place the most transparent system – where whatever you ate fell directly on the tracks. Which meant that if you took the Himsagar Express, you could spread manure from Jammu to Kanyakumari. Thankfully, Indian trains have improved their sanitation facilities of late.

The other issue is that of people peeing by the roads. Not surprisingly, it’s predominantly a male issue in India. Women in India – due to the lack of public amenities – have reached yogic levels of self-control when it comes to bladder requirements. But for men, the world is our washroom. I think it is this permanent access to any part of the earth’s surface that has made Indian men a little more incapabable of bladder control. In fact, one of my earliest memories in life is of my parents holding me against a bus window, as I made the earth a greener place!

And then there’s the spitting. When Shankar-Ehsan-Loy wrote the song Take the world and paint it red, they did not anticipate that gutka eaters would take the words to heart. I am never one to judge people for their addictions, but I have never understood the thing with paan and gutka products. It’s an insane sacrifice – to grind your own teeth out a little by little – just for the little kick of tobacco.

If we are to truly become a global superpower, we can’t be a country where people spit and pee in the public. As a nation, we might have an open door policy, but some things are better done behind closed doors. When it came to open federation, Modiji along with Vidya Balan combined their powers to fight it. This time, Modiji needs to combine with Virat Kohli to fight this menace. For if they saw all the red on our roads and streets, even Mao and Lenin would be proud of us!

(The writers’ views are their own)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

I travelled to Varanasi recently, having had a fascination for the city for decades now. I have read about the city, dated people from there, and watched movies based out of Varanasi. Visiting the place for the first time can be overwhelming. But as a history nut, I had the time of my life. There is a voyeuristic joy in walking through lanes that are thousands of years old. Or eating food that has been handed down from dozens of generations. But if there was one thing that put me off, it was the filth that we have taken for granted as a nation. For context, I was travelling with a foreigner friend of mine. But it was not just any foreigner – he had studied for 10 years in my ashram school, and (much to the amazement of Varanasi residents) he can chant the Gayatri mantra with more clarity than most Indians. But since I was ‘sunlighting’ as an amateur guide, I felt a deep sense of embarrassment at all the filth we have around us in tourist spots. As a country, we have learnt to turn a blind eye to all the public urinating and spitting in this country. Of course, there are laws in place. Thankfully, the problem of open defecation has been tackled to some extent. But it took our Prime Minister Modiji to request people not to defecate in the open. At one point, the government had asked citizens to share information about public defecators – which makes you thankful that social media was not as popular at the time. Else, people would have clicked pictures of each other and tagged them on Instagram! Indian trains also had in place the most transparent system – where whatever you ate fell directly on the tracks. Which meant that if you took the Himsagar Express, you could spread manure from Jammu to Kanyakumari. Thankfully, Indian trains have improved their sanitation facilities of late. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The other issue is that of people peeing by the roads. Not surprisingly, it’s predominantly a male issue in India. Women in India – due to the lack of public amenities – have reached yogic levels of self-control when it comes to bladder requirements. But for men, the world is our washroom. I think it is this permanent access to any part of the earth’s surface that has made Indian men a little more incapabable of bladder control. In fact, one of my earliest memories in life is of my parents holding me against a bus window, as I made the earth a greener place! And then there’s the spitting. When Shankar-Ehsan-Loy wrote the song Take the world and paint it red, they did not anticipate that gutka eaters would take the words to heart. I am never one to judge people for their addictions, but I have never understood the thing with paan and gutka products. It’s an insane sacrifice – to grind your own teeth out a little by little – just for the little kick of tobacco. If we are to truly become a global superpower, we can’t be a country where people spit and pee in the public. As a nation, we might have an open door policy, but some things are better done behind closed doors. When it came to open federation, Modiji along with Vidya Balan combined their powers to fight it. This time, Modiji needs to combine with Virat Kohli to fight this menace. For if they saw all the red on our roads and streets, even Mao and Lenin would be proud of us! (The writers’ views are their own) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp