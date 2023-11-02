Domestic help in Bengaluru steals gold, silver, cash worth Rs 3 crore within month of hiring

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A domestic help from Rajasthan and his two relatives are on the run after stealing over 4 kg gold and 32 kg silver jewellery and around Rs 9 lakh in cash, together valued at over Rs 3 crore, from a city-based jeweller’s house.

The main accused, Ketharam, was hired to clean the house and shops of the jeweller for the last month.

When the jeweller had gone to Mumbai, the accused decamped with the ornaments. The Halasuru Gate police have registered a case.

The theft happened at Kanchana Jewellers on OK Road in NT Pet between 7 am and 3 pm on Sunday. The suspects are identified as Ketharam, Rakesh and Dinesh. The 70-year-old Aravind Kumar Tade, a resident of VV Puram and the owner of Kanchana Jewellers, filed the police complaint on Monday.

Of the accused, Ketharam was working as a domestic help in Tade’s residence. He was also kept for cleaning the jewellery shop. On the day of the theft, Tade had gone to Mumbai for some work. His family members had gone outside as it was a Sunday.

In the absence of the family members, Ketharam took the jewellery shop keys. He and the other two stole 4.3 kg of gold and 32 kg of silver ornaments. The accused had disconnected the CCTV connection while committing the theft. The neighbouring shop owners who found out about the theft informed Tade’s son.

“The main accused along with the two others are yet to be arrested. We have the details of the main accused and we are working on it,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

