BENGALURU: Is spot reduction a thing? I need to tone my body, and my problem areas are my hips and thighs, and was wondering if I can achieve that with minimal workout.

Spot reduction is not a thing. However, you can address the problem areas. You can tone that area by doing some isolated toning exercises which are also beneficial in boosting metabolism. The accumulated fat can be reduced through a sustained cardio workout. Aim for a 40-60 minutes of a mid-intensity cardio session. To speed up the weight-loss process, it’s very important to cut down your calories by just 250 calories a day from a 1,800-calorie diet.

How versatile is yoga as a workout? Is it good for people who are lifting weights?

Yoga is a great form of exercise for flexibility and body weight exercises. Power, strength, agility, speed, and skills are important to improve the quality of our lives. Yoga develops strength in both muscle and bones, and it is what we refer to as a bodyweight exercise. It does have some weight-bearing exercises, but it takes months to master them and execute them well. And also it has to be done under guidance. I suggest you stick to yoga for flexibility,including strength training, and get great cardio with any active sport which you enjoy.

I have an extremely busy social life and have to eat out often. How do I still maintain a healthy diet?

It’s possible to make healthy choices while eating out, but for the most part, try to eat home-cooked food as you are in control of what goes into your dish. Opt for grilled or roasted dishes over deep-fried foods; opt for salads or vegetable sides when you are dining outside. If you are not high on sweet tooth, skip desserts or go for a smaller portion if you are counting calories or if you want to lose weight.

Wanitha Ashok is a Fit India Movement Ambassador and celebrity fitness coach

