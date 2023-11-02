Rs 10K deposit, licence; flat association's new pet rules rile animal lovers in Bengaluru

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An apartment complex, Ittina Mahavir in Electronics City which is home to over 1,000 residents, last week put out an internal note, telling residents who have pets to pay a deposit of Rs 10,000. The note also restricted the timings when a pet can be taken out -- 6-7am, 1-2pm and 10-11pm.

The note said that pet parents will have to get a licence, and register their pets. Ittina Mahavir Apartment Owners’ Association president Abhishek Agarwal said it was done to safeguard other residents.

The internal note has gone viral on several pet lover groups, leaving many incensed. One dog parent who does not stay in the complex, Grenold Almeida, remarked sharply, “Serious.... Seriously???? Is this for real? Woe befalls the dog owner but greater woe befalls the dog that would need a bio-break between 0700 to 1300 and then between 1400 to 2200.

Kindness always costs but now bringing a wounded stray over to care for would mean Rs 10000 more just to register it?? Be damned if it’d be a bitch that litters (pups)!!! Kindness is an expensive virtue. And all this in the interest of a “harmonious living environment”? Wonder why I can’t see it?’’

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal of CJ Memorial Trust said, “Charging a pet deposit is not legal. However politely worded the circular may be, they cannot insist on a deposit or penalty, or even a pet licence, as it has not been passed by the BBMP. Also, the registration form they refer to needs checking.

Timings need discussion between the committee and residents, and may not be imposed as pets need outdoor access as well. However, it is always better that pet parents take the high road in ensuring they are extremely civic, like leashing their pet in public and picking up pet poop. As pet parents, we should ensure our pets are welcome in our communities.”

When this newspaper contacted Abhishek Agarwal, he said, “I am not sure of its legality, I will check. I have received complaints from other owners about pets pooping or peeing, and we have tried to bring in these rules to enforce discipline.’’



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: An apartment complex, Ittina Mahavir in Electronics City which is home to over 1,000 residents, last week put out an internal note, telling residents who have pets to pay a deposit of Rs 10,000. The note also restricted the timings when a pet can be taken out -- 6-7am, 1-2pm and 10-11pm. The note said that pet parents will have to get a licence, and register their pets. Ittina Mahavir Apartment Owners’ Association president Abhishek Agarwal said it was done to safeguard other residents. The internal note has gone viral on several pet lover groups, leaving many incensed. One dog parent who does not stay in the complex, Grenold Almeida, remarked sharply, “Serious.... Seriously???? Is this for real? Woe befalls the dog owner but greater woe befalls the dog that would need a bio-break between 0700 to 1300 and then between 1400 to 2200.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kindness always costs but now bringing a wounded stray over to care for would mean Rs 10000 more just to register it?? Be damned if it’d be a bitch that litters (pups)!!! Kindness is an expensive virtue. And all this in the interest of a “harmonious living environment”? Wonder why I can’t see it?’’ Priya Chetty-Rajagopal of CJ Memorial Trust said, “Charging a pet deposit is not legal. However politely worded the circular may be, they cannot insist on a deposit or penalty, or even a pet licence, as it has not been passed by the BBMP. Also, the registration form they refer to needs checking. Timings need discussion between the committee and residents, and may not be imposed as pets need outdoor access as well. However, it is always better that pet parents take the high road in ensuring they are extremely civic, like leashing their pet in public and picking up pet poop. As pet parents, we should ensure our pets are welcome in our communities.” When this newspaper contacted Abhishek Agarwal, he said, “I am not sure of its legality, I will check. I have received complaints from other owners about pets pooping or peeing, and we have tried to bring in these rules to enforce discipline.’’ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp