Pregnant woman and neighbour run over by overspeeding truck

The police said the incident happened around 11am on Thursday, when the trio was crossing Hosur-Bengaluru highway, after passing through a barricade gap.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Two women, including a seven-month pregnant woman, died after an overspeeding truck ran over them. The deceased are P Rukaiya (28) and Lakshmamma (50), both natives of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Rukaiya came to Bengaluru for a checkup on Thursday morning with her relative Rabiya, who escaped with minor injuries.

The police said the incident happened around 11am on Thursday, when the trio was crossing Hosur-Bengaluru highway, after passing through a barricade gap. Lakshmamma had been residing in Varthur. Rukaiya had known Lakshmamma as the two were neighbours.

Rukaiya and Rabiya were going to a private hospital with Lakshmamma as she was familiar with the city. While they were crossing the road, an over speeding truck knocked them down and Rukaiya and Lakshmamma died on the spot.   The Hebbagodi police have detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle. 

