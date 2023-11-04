Experts seek independent probe into leopard killing

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With activists and many among the public debating why the elusive wild leopard was not tranquillized and captured alive, and instead shot dead by forest officials and staffers on Wednesday, experts are now demanding an independent inquiry into the incident, and that the report be made public.

“These kind of operations are very risky and messy. Many a time, things don’t go as per plan. These are dangerous operations, more so if two people have faced leopard attacks. A leopard can jump up to 12 feet. So while being cornered in the nets, had the leopard jumped out and attacked another person, things would have gone worse. There is one question: why was the tranquillizing gun not fired again? The animal was shot dead with a double barrel gun. All questions can be put to rest through an inquiry,” an expert on wild cats said, not wanting to be identified.

Activists have demanded that action be taken against the forester responsible for shooting and guiding the entire operation. Netizens, too, have criticised foresters who were on the ground for five days. They are reacting to the video circulating on social media, in which the leopard is seen jumping over the JCB bucket and heading straight into the net, when it was shot dead. They question the foresters’ action of shooting dead a captured leopard. They have also questioned the veterinarians’ expertise.

A team of 100-120 people were part of the leopard capture operation since October 26. A team of the leopard task force was also called from Mysuru to capture the wandering leopard in AECS Layout. Foresters used thermal cameras and drones to locate the animal.

Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) BK Singh said that in 99 per cent of cases, the department has successfully captured the leopard. People were panicking and it could be that the department was running out of patience, and the foresters were justified in their act. Usually leopards fall for the bait, but this one did not.

A senior forest official said veterinarians Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Prayag HS have been working with the department for many years in animal capture operations. Dr Kumar is a postgraduate in wildlife anaesthesia and Dr Prayag has worked with the department since two decades. “It is difficult to tranquillize a running animal, especially leopards, because of their agility. As per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the animal should be darted only in muscle area, like a thigh or shoulder,” the official said.

PCCF, wildlife, Subhash Malkhade said: “All NTCA guidelines were followed, which also say that orders to shoot an animal can be issued for human safety. It had already attacked two people and was not getting trapped. Shooting and running into the net happened within a fraction of a second. Had the animal jumped or slipped in the nets, there would have been havoc. It could have attacked any civilian or media person. We are open to any inquiry.”



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With activists and many among the public debating why the elusive wild leopard was not tranquillized and captured alive, and instead shot dead by forest officials and staffers on Wednesday, experts are now demanding an independent inquiry into the incident, and that the report be made public. “These kind of operations are very risky and messy. Many a time, things don’t go as per plan. These are dangerous operations, more so if two people have faced leopard attacks. A leopard can jump up to 12 feet. So while being cornered in the nets, had the leopard jumped out and attacked another person, things would have gone worse. There is one question: why was the tranquillizing gun not fired again? The animal was shot dead with a double barrel gun. All questions can be put to rest through an inquiry,” an expert on wild cats said, not wanting to be identified. Activists have demanded that action be taken against the forester responsible for shooting and guiding the entire operation. Netizens, too, have criticised foresters who were on the ground for five days. They are reacting to the video circulating on social media, in which the leopard is seen jumping over the JCB bucket and heading straight into the net, when it was shot dead. They question the foresters’ action of shooting dead a captured leopard. They have also questioned the veterinarians’ expertise. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A team of 100-120 people were part of the leopard capture operation since October 26. A team of the leopard task force was also called from Mysuru to capture the wandering leopard in AECS Layout. Foresters used thermal cameras and drones to locate the animal. Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) BK Singh said that in 99 per cent of cases, the department has successfully captured the leopard. People were panicking and it could be that the department was running out of patience, and the foresters were justified in their act. Usually leopards fall for the bait, but this one did not. A senior forest official said veterinarians Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Prayag HS have been working with the department for many years in animal capture operations. Dr Kumar is a postgraduate in wildlife anaesthesia and Dr Prayag has worked with the department since two decades. “It is difficult to tranquillize a running animal, especially leopards, because of their agility. As per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the animal should be darted only in muscle area, like a thigh or shoulder,” the official said. PCCF, wildlife, Subhash Malkhade said: “All NTCA guidelines were followed, which also say that orders to shoot an animal can be issued for human safety. It had already attacked two people and was not getting trapped. Shooting and running into the net happened within a fraction of a second. Had the animal jumped or slipped in the nets, there would have been havoc. It could have attacked any civilian or media person. We are open to any inquiry.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp