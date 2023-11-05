Home Cities Bengaluru

Deal with corrupt traffic police first: Karnataka High Court to department

One such is the alleged corruption of traffic policemen.

Published: 05th November 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that Bengaluru has emerged as the second most congested city in the world next only to London, the Karnataka High Court said the top traffic police brass should sternly deal with corrupt traffic police officials, who are deviating from norms and are creating traffic snarls for money.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while refusing to quash criminal proceedings against accused assistant commissioners of police, inspectors, and constables questioning the crimes registered against them following a sting operation by a television channel. It was exposed that police officials allowed the movement of heavy vehicles carrying huge granite slabs and other lorries into the city during prohibitory hours, by accepting hush money. The court noted that there are many reasons for traffic clogging.

One such is the alleged corruption of traffic policemen. If prohibitory orders on the movement of vehicles are diluted for money, it becomes an added circumstance for traffic clogging the city, the court said.  

The court said if heavy vehicles are allowed in broad daylight during prohibitory hours and if such instances are brought to the notice of the state by any quarter, such complaints merit immediate redress. Persons indulging in creating such traffic snarls or any other person indulging in such corruption should be dealt with an iron hand, it added.

