Home Cities Bengaluru

Procedural lapse led to head constable’s arrest in Odisha: Bengaluru Rural SP

Three other policemen were waiting for Anand’s call, so that they could move in and nab the suspect.

Published: 05th November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Baladandi

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Anand, the head constable attached to Jigani police station who was arrested by the Odisha police on charges of peddling ganja, has received a clean chit from the Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police.

The Bengaluru Rural Police have begun the legal process of getting him released from judicial custody. Speaking to TNSE, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said Anand is innocent, and it was a procedural lapse that landed him in his current situation. The policeman was part of a team officially sent to Odisha to nab another drug peddler. Since the local police were not informed, the head constable landed in trouble.

On October 10, Jigani police arrested a drug peddler from Odisha, identified as Sujith Rawath and about 10 kg of ganja was recovered from him. During his interrogation, he revealed about sourcing ganja from another peddler in Odisha. A team of four policemen, including Anand, was formed and sent to Kandhamal district in Odisha to nab the other peddler. The team, along with Rawath and a translator, departed on October 30 and landed in Odisha on November 1. 

“The head constable was arrested on Wednesday, while he was waiting to capture the main drug peddler. He was with a local informant and Rawath.

ALSO READ | On trail of cannabis smugglers, Bengaluru constable ‘lands’ in Odisha Police net

Three other policemen were waiting for Anand’s call so that they could move in and nab the suspect. At the same time, a local police patrol arrived on the scene and the informant fled. Seeing this, the local police took Anand into custody, suspecting him to be a drug peddler.

Despite his reasoning, Odisha police did not believe him due to a procedural lapse and miscommunication. The head constable did not go to Odisha with any criminal intention, but was sent on official duty,” Baladandi added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Rural SP Jigani police station peddling ganja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp