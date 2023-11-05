Procedural lapse led to head constable’s arrest in Odisha: Bengaluru Rural SP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Anand, the head constable attached to Jigani police station who was arrested by the Odisha police on charges of peddling ganja, has received a clean chit from the Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police.

The Bengaluru Rural Police have begun the legal process of getting him released from judicial custody. Speaking to TNSE, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said Anand is innocent, and it was a procedural lapse that landed him in his current situation. The policeman was part of a team officially sent to Odisha to nab another drug peddler. Since the local police were not informed, the head constable landed in trouble.

On October 10, Jigani police arrested a drug peddler from Odisha, identified as Sujith Rawath and about 10 kg of ganja was recovered from him. During his interrogation, he revealed about sourcing ganja from another peddler in Odisha. A team of four policemen, including Anand, was formed and sent to Kandhamal district in Odisha to nab the other peddler. The team, along with Rawath and a translator, departed on October 30 and landed in Odisha on November 1.

“The head constable was arrested on Wednesday, while he was waiting to capture the main drug peddler. He was with a local informant and Rawath.

Three other policemen were waiting for Anand’s call so that they could move in and nab the suspect. At the same time, a local police patrol arrived on the scene and the informant fled. Seeing this, the local police took Anand into custody, suspecting him to be a drug peddler.

Despite his reasoning, Odisha police did not believe him due to a procedural lapse and miscommunication. The head constable did not go to Odisha with any criminal intention, but was sent on official duty,” Baladandi added.

