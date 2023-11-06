Driver arrested for killing senior geologist at her residence in Bengaluru

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Subramanyapura police have arrested Kiran, the driver in connection with the murder of Prathima KS, a senior geologist, working with the Department of Mines and Geology. Kiran was reportedly removed from the job recently by the department and was replaced by another driver.

The investigation officer said that Kiran had been working as a driver with the department for the last five years. He switched off his phone after the incident and reportedly fled to Chamarajanagar.

The incident happened after Prathima was dropped off home at around 8 pm by the driver who replaced Kiran. Prathima had been staying alone in a two-storied independent house next to Gokulam apartment complex in Doddakallasandra.

The incident came to light when Prathima’s brother Prateesh called her multiple times and visited her on Sunday morning when she did not answer. She was found on the floor with her throat slit.

